Andre De Grasse will run relay at world championships, days after withdrawing from 200m

Andre De Grasse will run in the men's 4x100-metre relay at the world track and field championships.

Canada's six-time Olympic medallist withdrew from the 200 metres earlier this week, saying he wasn't 100 per cent recovered from COVID-19.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux confirmed Canada's lineups will consist of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse.

De Grasse didn't qualify for the 100 finals at the worlds, but he said after the semifinals that he planned to compete in the relay.

"I definitely don't want to let my team down. I'll be there for them," he said.

The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., led Canada to a silver medal in the relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The heats of the relay are scheduled for Friday evening at 9:05 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca)

De Grasse's remarkable medal streak came to an end when he failed to qualify for the 100m final — dating back to his world championship debut in 2015 when he won bronze in the 100. De Grasse has entered seven individual events at the worlds or Olympics and reached the podium in every single one of them.

WATCH | Canada's chemistry a factor ahead of 4x100 relay:

Chemistry between Brown, Rodney a boon for Canada's 4x100m relay team Duration 0:55 Brendon Rodney and Aaron Brown have won two Olympic medals together on the 4x100m relay team, but their friendship pre-dates the track.

The Canadian women, who will compete in the heats at 8:40 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca), will field a quartet of Crystal Emmanuel, Khamica Bingham, Jacqueline Madogo and Leya Buchanan.