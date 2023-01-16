Olympic triple jumper Ana Jose Tima suspended in doping case
33-year-old tests positive for muscle growth aid
Two-time Olympic athlete Ana Jose Tima was provisionally suspended for two positive tests for doping substances, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.
The AIU said Jose Tima, a triple jumper from the Dominican Republic, was notified of allegations in the case that involved positive tests in December for ostarine and GW501516.
No timetable was given for a disciplinary case for the 33-year-old athlete.
Jose Tima competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics though did not qualify for either final.
She placed 10th at the world championships last July in Eugene, Oregon.
The substance GW501516 is a metabolic modulator that failed medical trials. It was the subject of a health risk warning in 2013 by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
