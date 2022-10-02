Amos Kipruto dominant in earning 1st London Marathon men's title in 3rd attempt
Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw takes women's race despite fall 10 km from finish line
Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men's race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women's.
Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of two hours four minutes 39 seconds.
The 30-year-old Kenyan pulled away from the rest of the field as it reached the final five kilometers. Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia was second and Belgian Bashir Abdi third.
Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women's race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event.
Yehualaw's victory came just six months after making her debut over the distance. She is the youngest ever London Marathon champion.
Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.
This year's race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19. It will return to its traditional April date next year.
Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the wheelchair titles, setting new course records.
Defending champion Hug won in 1:24:38.
Debrunner prevailed for the first time in 1:38:24.
