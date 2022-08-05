Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman ends season early with heel fracture
'I have always been stronger on the other side,' says 2-time Olympian
Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman announced on Thursday that she was ending her season early with a stress fracture in her left heel.
The two-time Olympian said on her Instagram that she had been dealing with pain for "the last three weeks" but did not want to know the results of her MRI until after the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last month.
The 28-year-old finished tied for eighth in qualifying at the world championships and did not advance to the final.
On Tuesday, at the Commonwealth Games, the 2018 gold medallist finished sixth, one spot behind fellow Canadian Anicka Newell.
The London, Ont., native ended her post on a positive note, saying, "I've seen you before and I'm sure it won't be my last but I have always been stronger on the other side."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?