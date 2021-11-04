Coach of Andre De Grasse, Rana Reider, being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct: reports

The coach of Canadian sprinting star Andre De Grasse is being investigated over sexual misconduct allegations, according to media reports.

Based in Florida, Rana Reider has coached the Olympic 200-metre gold medallist for the past couple of seasons, including through the 2019 world championships in Doha, where De Grasse won silver and bronze.

In a statement, Athletics Canada said it was made aware of the reports against the sprinting coach on Wednesday through an article in The Guardian newspaper.

"We immediately referred the matter to our independent Commissioner's Office to investigate. The Commissioner's Office has reached out to the U.S. SafeSport Agency," said the sports organization, adding that it was waiting for further instruction from the commissioner.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the Reider investigation.

Coach credited with helping De Grasse

De Grasse's management agency, Envision Sports & Entertainment, told CBC Sports that they had no comment on the reports.

The athletics coach has been credited with helping De Grasse make needed changes that have led to continued success for the athlete on the track.

CBC Sports has also reached out to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which oversees investigations into abuse in sport, to confirm if it has opened an investigation into Reider.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, SafeSport said it "does not comment on matters to protect the integrity of the investigative process."

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that Reider's attorney, Ryan Stevens, confirmed SafeSport has assigned an investigator "to perform interviews and other work" for the complaints, though Reider had not received notice of the allegations from the agency.