Former world half marathon record-holder Abraham Kiptum receives 4-year doping ban
All of Kenyan runner's results have been disqualified dating back to Oct. 13, 2018
Kenya's former world half-marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum has been banned for four years over an anti-doping violation.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, had provisionally suspended the 30-year-old on April 26 for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.
The passport uses blood tests to detect the likelihood of doping rather than testing for specific substances.
His time was five seconds better than the previous mark set by Eritrea's Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon in 2010.
Kiptum's compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor broke the world half-marathon record by 17 seconds in Copenhagen in September.
Kenya is known for its middle and long-distance running pedigree but has suffered damage to its reputation due to a number of doping violations in recent years.
