Aaron Brown runs 100m in 9.97 seconds at windy Miramar Invitational

Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown ran to a sub 10-second result in the final of the men's 100-metres at the Miramar Invitational event in Florida on Saturday.

Canadian sprinter finished 3rd in men's final

A sprinter wearing a black and blue striped singlet and white headband.
Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown, shown in this July 2022 file photo, was back on the track in Florida on Saturday at the Miramar Invitational, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Toronto sprinter crossed the line in a wind-aided 9.97 seconds, good for a third-place result behind Jamaicans Oblique Seville (9.91) and Ackeem Blake (9.93)

The Toronto sprinter crossed the line in a wind-aided 9.97 seconds, good for a third-place result behind Jamaicans Oblique Seville (9.91) and Ackeem Blake (9.93)

The race was run in 2.2 +m/s wind.

Fellow Canadian Jerome Blake was fifth in the final, with a tine of 10.05.

Aiyanna Stiverne, of Laval, Que., finished sixth in the women's 400 final with a time of 54.01. The event was won by American Shamier Little in 50.73.

Richardson victorious

In the women's 100 final, American Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted to an impressive finish in wind-aided time of 10.57 (+4.1 m/s wind).

Richardson had earlier qualified for the final in a 10.75  that was +4.5 m/s wind.

