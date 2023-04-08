Aaron Brown runs 100m in 9.97 seconds at windy Miramar Invitational
Canadian sprinter finished 3rd in men's final
Aaron Brown ran to a sub 10-second result in the final of the men's 100-metres at the Miramar Invitational event in Florida on Saturday.
The Toronto sprinter crossed the line in a wind-aided 9.97 seconds, good for a third-place result behind Jamaicans Oblique Seville (9.91) and Ackeem Blake (9.93)
The race was run in 2.2 +m/s wind.
Fellow Canadian Jerome Blake was fifth in the final, with a tine of 10.05.
Aiyanna Stiverne, of Laval, Que., finished sixth in the women's 400 final with a time of 54.01. The event was won by American Shamier Little in 50.73.
Richardson victorious
In the women's 100 final, American Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted to an impressive finish in wind-aided time of 10.57 (+4.1 m/s wind).
Sha'Carri Richardson 🇺🇲 runs 10.57s (4.1) to win the women's 100m at the Miramar Invitational!😳<br><br>3rd fastest all-time in all conditions.<br>She celebrated before the finish too!!🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/U0Y7j3r73O">pic.twitter.com/U0Y7j3r73O</a>—@Track_Gazette
Richardson had earlier qualified for the final in a 10.75 that was +4.5 m/s wind.
