Canada's Brown finishes 8th in men's 100m final at athletics worlds as De Grasse fails to qualify

In the place they call TrackTown USA, American sprinters swept the podium Saturday night in the men's 100-metre at the world athletics championships.

Canada's Aaron Brown finished eighth in a time of 10.07 seconds. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse failed to make it out of the semifinals.

Fred Kerley was the fastest man of the night, stopping the clock in a time of 9.86. Marvin Bracy was awarded silver in a time of 9.88 and Trayvon Bromell finished third, also in a time of 9.88 – a photo finish determined second and third.

The crowd in Eugene, Ore. went wild as all three Americans made their way around the track after the race, with chants of U-S-A echoing around Hayward Field on an idyllic night for racing.

Canada's Aaron Brown qualifies for the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships Duration 0:29 Toronto's Aaron Brown ran a season-best 10.06 in his 100-metre semifinal to qualify for the final at the World Athletics Championships.

Brown, from Toronto, finished third in his semifinal heat, but because of his season-best time of 10.06 seconds he grabbed the last spot to qualify for the final.

De Grasse finished fifth in his semifinal heat in a time of 10.21.

The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., had been suffering from a number of symptoms while recovering from testing positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ago, including shortness of breath.

It forced him to miss nationals in Langley, B.C.

"I didn't have it today. [I'm] grateful to be back out here in front of this amazing crowd, my family and friends. It's alright. It's been a challenging season. I'll take it. I made it to the semifinals," De Grasse told CBC Sports.

When asked about whether or not he has enough time to recover ahead of the men's 200m, to defend his Olympic gold in the event, he certainly sounded as if he'll be sitting it out.

"I don't know. We'll see. After that performance it doesn't look like it but we'll see what happens. [I'll] talk to my coach and go from there," De Grasse said.

Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships Duration 0:58 Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., ran a 10.21 in his 100-metre semifinal, falling short of qualifying for the final.

However, it does sound as though he still plans to compete in the men's 4x100m relay event at the end of worlds.

"I definitely don't want to let my team down. I'll be there for them," he said.

De Grasse's remarkable medal streak comes to an end — dating back to his world championship debut in 2015 where he won bronze in the 100m. De Grasse has entered seven individual events at the worlds or Olympics and reached the podium in every single one of them.

Mitton finishes 4th in women's shot put final

Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton just missed the podium on Saturday night in Eugene.

The Brooklyn, N.S., native finished fourth, even though she tied the third-place distance of 19.77 metres with her sixth and final throw.

However, the tiebreaker goes to the second-best throw — the Netherlands' Jessica Schilder's next best throw was 19.53m, while Mitton's was 19.18m.

Despite just missing the podium, it's Canada's best-ever women's shot put performance at a world championship.

Chase Ealey of the United States thrilled the home crowd with an opening throw of 20.49m. That was the golden throw of the evening.

China's Gong Lijiao, who was the two-time defending world champion, finished second with a throw of 20.39m. Schilder set a national record with a throw of 19.77 to win bronze.

Mitton started the competition with an opening throw of 18.78m. It was her second throw of 19.18m that put her in sixth, locking her up a spot in the final eight.

Mitton's fourth throw was initially registered at 19.29m, however, it was deemed a foul and removed. In her fifth attempt, Mitton registered 19.06m, leaving her with just one more throw to make the podium.

Despite coming up short, It's been a memorable season for Mitton.

She smashed her own national record with a throw of 20.33m at nationals at the end of June. She then followed that up with a second-place finish at the final Diamond League event before worlds.

In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record at an event in New York with a throw of 19.16m. That broke the previous mark of 18.81 set by Mitton's training partner Brittany Crew in 2020.