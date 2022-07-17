Kerley leads U.S. sweep in men's 100m final at athletics worlds as De Grasse fails to qualify

In the place they call "TrackTown USA", American sprinters swept the podium Saturday night in the men's 100-metre final at the world athletics championships.

Fred Kerley was the fastest man of the night in Eugene, Ore., stopping the clock in a time of 9.86 seconds. Marvin Bracy was awarded silver in a time of 9.88 and Trayvon Bromell finished third in 9.88 — a photo finish determined second and third.

It's the first U.S. sweep in the men's 100 metres at worlds since 1991 in Tokyo.

The crowd went wild as all three Americans made their way around the track after the race, with chants of U-S-A echoing around Hayward Field on an idyllic night for racing.

WATCH l Kerley leads American sweep:

Fred Kerley takes gold in the men's 100m final as the U.S. sweeps the podium

Canada's Aaron Brown finished eighth in a time of 10.07.

"I got out well and then I messed up the transition. I'm just waiting for my breakthrough. I'm going to keep working at it. This championship isn't over for me," Brown said.

"People look at me like a 200-metre guy, so to get into this final is encouraging. It bodes well for what I can do in the 200. I'm expecting better things."

Earlier in the evening, six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse failed to make it out of the semifinals. The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., finished fifth in his semifinal heat in a time of 10.21.

Brown, from Toronto, finished third in his semifinal heat, but because of his season-best time of 10.06 seconds grabbed the last spot to qualify for the final.

"It's an honour every time I put on the maple leaf. It's my fifth world championships and it's still exciting; I cherish every moment," Brown said.

"This one I'm especially proud of with my son now."

Brown will now shift his attention to the men's 200m event that goes next week at worlds.

"Just keep getting better. I'm chasing that podium; I believe I can get there. The grind never stops," he said.

"More fuel to the fire."

WATCH l Canada's Brown reflects on 8th-place finish:

Canada's Aaron Brown places 8th in the men's 100m final

'I didn't have it today'

De Grasse, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the 200m, might not be able to compete in the event.

He had been suffering from a number of symptoms while recovering from testing positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ago, including shortness of breath.

It forced him to miss nationals in Langley, B.C.

"I didn't have it today. [I'm] grateful to be back out here in front of this amazing crowd, my family and friends. It's alright. It's been a challenging season. I'll take it; I made it to the semifinals," De Grasse told CBC Sports.

WATCH l De Grasse on failing to qualify:

Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships

When asked about whether or not he has enough time to recover ahead of the men's 200m, to defend his Olympic gold, De Grasse certainly sounded as if he'll be sitting it out.

"I don't know. We'll see. After that performance it doesn't look like it, but we'll see what happens. [I'll] talk to my coach and go from there," De Grasse said.

However, it does sound as though he still plans to compete in the men's 4x100m relay event at the end of worlds.

"I definitely don't want to let my team down. I'll be there for them," he said.

De Grasse's remarkable medal streak comes to an end — dating back to his world championship debut in 2015 when he won bronze in the 100m. De Grasse has entered seven individual events at the worlds or Olympics and reached the podium in every single one of them.

