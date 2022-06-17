Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field·New

Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France.

Markham, Ont., native lowered previous best of 20.67 seconds to 20.38

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Andre De Grasse, seen at the Bislett Games, finished fourth in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League competition on Saturday in Paris, France. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France.

The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds.

South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds.

Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26).

De Grasse won the first Olympic gold medal of his career and first by a Canadian in the 200 since 1928 last summer, setting a national record time of 19.62 in Tokyo. De Grasse has run the distance twice this year, with a best of 20.67 in legal wind on April 29 near his home in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two weeks later, he was fourth in a wind-assisted 20.15 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now