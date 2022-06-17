Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France.
Markham, Ont., native lowered previous best of 20.67 seconds to 20.38
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France.
The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds.
South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds.
Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26).
De Grasse won the first Olympic gold medal of his career and first by a Canadian in the 200 since 1928 last summer, setting a national record time of 19.62 in Tokyo. De Grasse has run the distance twice this year, with a best of 20.67 in legal wind on April 29 near his home in Jacksonville, Fla.
Two weeks later, he was fourth in a wind-assisted 20.15 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?