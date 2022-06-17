Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France.

The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds.

South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds.

Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26).

De Grasse won the first Olympic gold medal of his career and first by a Canadian in the 200 since 1928 last summer, setting a national record time of 19.62 in Tokyo. De Grasse has run the distance twice this year, with a best of 20.67 in legal wind on April 29 near his home in Jacksonville, Fla.

Two weeks later, he was fourth in a wind-assisted 20.15 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar.