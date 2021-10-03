Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei capture London Marathon titles

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men’s London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race.

Canada's Tristan Woodfine finishes 19th, Brent Lakatos 4th in wheelchair race

The Associated Press ·
Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma celebrates winning the men's race in the London Marathon in central London, on Sunday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 42.2-kilometre route in two hours, four minutes and one second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchuma of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third.

Canada's Tristan Woodfine finished in 2:23:35, good for a 19th-place finish.

Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defence of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in 2:17:43. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

There were Swiss winners of the wheelchair races with Marcel Hug claiming his third men's title in London, while Manuela Schär triumphed for the second time in the women's race.

Canada's Brent Lakatos finished fourth in the men's wheelchair race in 1:31:34.

David Weir, left, crosses the line to finish third in the men's wheelchair race, ahead of Canada's Brent Lakatos, right, at the London Marathon on Sunday. (Yui Mok/The Associated Press)

It was the first full-scale staging of the London Marathon in more than two years due to the pandemic, with around 40,000 runners joining some of the world's best on the route from Blackheath in southeast London to The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in the centre of the city.

