Tokyo Summer Olympics kicks off with opening ceremony | CBC Loaded
Tokyo Summer Olympics kicks off with opening ceremony
Tokyo 2020 officially has begun with the opening ceremony held in the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium without fans and fewer athletes due to the global pandemic.
Basketball player Miranda Ayim and rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama are Canada's flag-bearers
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:38 AM ET | Last Updated: July 23
