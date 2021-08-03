Japan's Sena Irie wins women's featherweight boxing gold
Philippines' Nesthy Petecio claims country's 1st boxing medal since 1996
Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio.
Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges' cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie's crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.
Petecio settled for the Philippines' first boxing medal of any kind since 1996, but Manny Pacquiao's home nation is in contention for at least two more medals in Tokyo.
Featherweight was one of two women's weight classes added to the Olympics in Tokyo. The women's field also was expanded to 100 fighters from 36 in its first two Olympics.
Italy's Irma Testa and Britain's Karriss Artingstall won the division's inaugural bronze medals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?