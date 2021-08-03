Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·New

Japan's Sena Irie wins women's featherweight boxing gold

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio.

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio claims country's 1st boxing medal since 1996

The Associated Press ·
Gold medallist Sena Irie of Japan poses with her medal after winning the women's featherweight division at the Tokyo Olympics. (Luis Robayo/Reuters)

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women's featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio.

Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges' cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie's crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.

Petecio settled for the Philippines' first boxing medal of any kind since 1996, but Manny Pacquiao's home nation is in contention for at least two more medals in Tokyo.

Featherweight was one of two women's weight classes added to the Olympics in Tokyo. The women's field also was expanded to 100 fighters from 36 in its first two Olympics.

Italy's Irma Testa and Britain's Karriss Artingstall won the division's inaugural bronze medals.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now