Victoria to remain host of Olympic men's basketball qualifying tournament

Canada's men's basketball team will still get a chance to qualify at home for an Olympic berth. FIBA announced Thursday that four Olympic qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Games, including one in Victoria, will be held between June 29 and July 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press
National men's basketball team head coach Nick Nurse, seen above in this file photo, recently said he is fully committed to Canada's push for an spot in the Tokyo Olympics. The last-chance qualifier, which was to be held this June, has been rescheduled for 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press. )

Victoria was originally scheduled to hold a last-chance qualifying tournament June 23-28, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic that also pushed the 2020 Olympics back a year.

Canada, Greece and China will make up Group A in Victoria, while Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey will make up in Group B.

The tournament winner will lock down an Olympic berth.

Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia will host the other tournaments.

