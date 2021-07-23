Team Canada's athletes (finally) arrive at Tokyo 2020 and are ready to deliver

There is a well-known traditional Japanese word that is a core value of the culture here: Gaman.

It means keeping one's dignity, carrying on, and persevering whenever a situation becomes unbearable. It also means to do one's best in the face of adversity and in the process remaining disciplined while showing self-control.

This pandemic has tested the resolve of people around the world. And it has pushed Canada's Olympians to the edge.

But they have endured. And Team Canada has arrived at Tokyo 2020.

It was one of the smallest groups of Canadian athletes ever to walk into an opening ceremony at the Olympics. Only 30 red and white, Maple Leaf-apparel wearing athletes from badminton and tennis to BMX and weightlifting marched triumphantly into Olympic Stadium on a hot and humid Tokyo night.

There was something profound and powerful about the moment -- because for a long time it looked like no one would ever enter this stadium.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Members of Team Canada walk into Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday during the Olympic Games opening ceremony. (Devin Heroux/CBC Sports)

Despite the small wave of Canadian athletes this time at the opening ceremony, at this moment, after a pandemic postponed these Olympics for a year, Canadians finally walking into an opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics represented so much more than just letting the Games begin.

This Canadian team, 370 strong and the largest since 1984, have had to battle through more restrictions throughout the incessant pandemic than most athletes around the world. Locked down for 15 months, they found creative ways to try and keep up with the competition and were not going to let a delay define their destiny or dreams.

For much of the white-knuckling training over the past year, the athletes never really knew if these Olympics would actually reach the finish line.

'An incredible honour'

When Canadian women's basketball player Miranda Ayim and rugby 7s player Nathan Hirayama waved the flag and led the team into the stadium, it signaled that they finally made it.

Ayim was beaming as she waved the flag. These Games, her third, will be her last.

"It's an incredible honour. It's an incredible fairytale ending for me. I'm just so pleased and proud to lead the team during this moment," Ayim said.

Hirayama, who's father Garry was a member of Canada's national rugby team, talked about all those who have come before him.

WATCH | Ayim, Hirayama lead Team Canada into opening ceremony:

Ayim, Hirayama lead Canada into opening ceremony Sports 1:36 Basketball's Miranda Ayim and rugby's Nathan Hirayama carry the flag as Canada enters the Tokyo Olympics. 1:36

"It's an honour. And there have been so many players before us who have laid the foundation for us to be where we're at and to have this opportunity to play in these Olympics," he said.

"It hasn't always been a smooth ride, a lot of ups and downs to get here, but the rugby community is excited."

While Ayim, Hirayama and a few dozen more Canadian athletes were able to soak up the stunning ceremony, others, mostly because of their competition schedule, stayed away.

Athletes celebrate with their own opening ceremony

The Canadian swimmers, boxers, track and field athletes, field hockey players and many more from the team of 370 did not take part in the opening ceremony, mostly due to competing within the first couple of days of the Olympics.

But that didn't stop Mandy Bujold and her fellow boxers from holding their own opening ceremony.

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold, right, takes a selfie with a pair of fellow Team Canada athletes at the Athletes' Village at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday. (Submitted by Mandy Bujold)

Inside the Athletes' Village Bujold and the team dressed up in their opening ceremony kit and held their own celebration to mark the moment and the journey just to get here.

"Since our team is not attending the opening ceremony we decided we will create our own Games experience. We will still get dressed in our Team Canada gear and watch the ceremony in the village together," she said.

"It feels great to be here. I feel like I'm settled in and ready to start the competition. It's been a great experience so far. I have to commend the organizing committee for all the work they have done to make sure these Games can happen safely."

WATCH | Fighting for more than medals, Mandy Bujold's story:

Canadian Olympian Mandy Bujold is a fighter in every aspect of life Toyota Breakthrough 3:40 After a disappointing result in Rio, Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold took a step back from competition to start a family. Now she has a new fire ready to take on the world in Tokyo. 3:40

For Bujold specifically, she didn't even know if she'd be at the Games. Just weeks before this moment she won an arbitration case against the IOC, allowing her to fight in Tokyo. Initially, Bujold was going to miss the event completely due to having been pregnant and postpartum during the IOC's qualifying period.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the qualification criteria must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period.

"This decision can give hope to young aspiring athletes around the world, knowing that they don't have to decide between an Olympic dream and starting a family," Bujold said in the wake of the decision.

Beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes also skipped the ceremony, preparing for their opening match the following morning. They were both in Rio but weren't playing with one another.

WATCH | Will Humana-Paredes & Pavan make Olympic history for Canada?:

Will Melissa Humana-Paredes & Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada? Sports 7:57 On this week's episode of Team Canada Today, we go behind the scenes at training while Andi Petrillo tells you all you need to know about Olympic beach volleyball. 7:57

"The opening ceremony sets the tone for what the Games are. It is a long process though and it does take a lot out of you. But when you walk in and hear that roar it gives you goosebumps," Humana-Paredes said.

The Canadian men's field hockey team also put on their opening ceremony apparel and walked about the Village – their small way of feeling part of the bigger celebration kilometres away.

John Smythe and some members of the field hockey team pose for a group photo. (Submitted by John Smythe)

There are eight teams competing for Canada in Tokyo, the most since the boycotted Games in 1980.

Chef de mission Marnie McBean, a three-time Olympic champion rower, has had an extra-long task of motivating the team through some of the dark and searching pandemic months. She called getting to Tokyo an Olympic-sized task and that Canadian athletes have not only persevered but are now ready to thrive.

"The fact that we have the largest Canadian team at a Summer Olympics in over 35 years speaks volumes to the focus and resilience of Canadian athletes and the sport community," she said.

Chef de mission Marnie McBean addresses Canadian athletes on Friday. (Photo submitted by John Smythe)

"While we are looking forward to watching them shine on the international stage, their glory will go beyond their accomplishments. This is about their journey to get to Tokyo and how they have inspired the nation."

It's a Canadian team with a 14-year-old and 37-year-old swimmer. There are three sets of siblings who get to experience the Games somewhat together, distanced from one another in the village. Eleven Canadian athletes in Tokyo are children of Olympians.

Sixty-two per cent of the team identify as female or are competing in women's events. And out of the 370, 226 athletes competing for Canada in Tokyo will be making their Olympic debut.

Whether their first or their last, not one Canadian athlete could have ever imagined this would be how their opening ceremony in Tokyo would go.

But it's over now. The cauldron is lit. And after all that waiting and wondering, it's their time to shine.

"We win in a marathon and not a sprint," Ayim said.