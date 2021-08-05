German wins gold medal in men's marathon swimming amid sweltering heat

Germany's Florian Wellbrock has added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze medal at the pool, winning the men's 10-kilometre race at Tokyo Bay.

Wellbrock raced out to an early lead and was up front most of the way on another sweltering morning in Tokyo. Even with the race starting at 6:30 a.m. local time, the temperature was already 27.2 C with 80 per cent humidity,

The stifling conditions apparently got to France's David Aubry, who dropped out of the race with less than two laps to go and was carried off the deck on a stretcher. There's no word yet on his condition.

Britain's Hector Pardoe also failed to finish.

Wellbrock pulled away on the final lap to win by a dominating 25.3 seconds, finishing in one hour, 48 minutes, 33.7 seconds. He also won a bronze in the 1,500-metre freestyle on the last day of swimming at the pool.

The silver went to Hungary's Kristof Rasovsky in 1:48.59.0, while Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri picked up the bronze in 1:49.01.1. The Italian was silver medallist in the 800 freestyle at the pool.

Defending Olympic marathon champion Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands finished seventh, while Canada's Hau-Li Fan finished ninth.

India wins bronze medal in men's field hockey

India won the bronze medal after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany, giving the country its first Olympic hockey medal in more than 40 years.

Germany took an early lead in the goal-rich match through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to eight-time Olympic hockey champions India in the first quarter.

After Simranjeet Singh equalized with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter.

But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break.

India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half.

Germany came back a goal but was unable to force the equalizer, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the game.

India's bronze is its first Olympic hockey medal since winning gold at the 1980 Moscow Games.

BMX rider Connor Fields released from hospital

BMX rider Connor Fields was released from St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, five days after a horrific crash in his semifinal race at the Tokyo Olympics left him with a brain bleed and other injuries.

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, the chief medical officer for the U.S. Olympic Committee, said in a statement that Fields will be able to return to his home in Henderson, Nevada, to begin his rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old Fields had already qualified for the finals last Friday based on his first two semifinal heats when the gate dropped for the final one. He was flanked by riders on each side of him as he landed hard on a jump into the first turn. The impact with the ground was severe enough, but Fields also was hit at high speed by two other riders.

He remained motionless while the race concluded. Medical personnel then rushed out to attend to Fields, who eventually was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash, and while the Olympic neurosurgeon was on standby in case surgery was needed to relieve pressure on his brain, a follow-up CT scan taken the next morning showed no additional injuries.

Fields also had broken ribs and a collapsed lung from the crash.

