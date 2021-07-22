Last-minute training and preparations: Scenes before Tokyo Games officially begin

Some competitions like soccer and softball are already underway, but the Tokyo 2020 Games officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday.

Here's a look at the athletes, the venues and daily life in Japan in the lead up to the most unusual Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eye on the prize

France's Marine Boyer trains on the balance beam at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo today.

(Mike Blake/Reuters)

Japan's Hiroto Ohhara rides a wave during a training session on Thursday at Tsurigasaki Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.

(Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé with the Canadian women's national soccer team practises in Sapporo, Japan, on Wednesday.

(Kelly VanderBeek/CBC)

An athlete from Belgium practises for the 3x3 basketball competition on Wednesday at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

(Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press)

Aori Nishimura of Team Japan practises on the skateboard street course yesterday in Tokyo. Skateboarding is one of new sports at the Olympics.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Prepping the venues

Work to get ready for competition was underway at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on Thursday.

(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Workers prepare the Tokyo 2020 logo on the field of play for judo at the Nippon Budokan indoor arena in Tokyo on Wednesday.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

A worker waters flowers outside Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the field is prepared for softball competition on Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan.

(Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Officials prepare a volleyball net at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Monday.

(Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Unwelcome Games for some

A man demonstrates against the Olympic Games on Sunday in Tokyo. People gathered near the Akasaka State Guest House to protest the welcome ceremony for International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

(Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

A woman holding a placard marches during a July 16 rally in Tokyo.

(Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

At that rally, demonstrators gathered to protest Bach's visit to Hiroshima amid concern over the safety of holding the Games during the pandemic.

(Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Enjoying the Games

People enjoy the view from the Shibuya Sky observatory on Wednesday ahead of the official opening of the Games in Tokyo.

(Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

A woman takes a photo of a countdown clock in Tokyo on Wednesday.

(Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters)

A cyclist rides by a pagoda in Tokyo on Wednesday.

(Marie Morrissey/CBC)

Two women pose in front of the Olympic rings outside Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

(Michael Madrid/USA Today Network/Reuters)