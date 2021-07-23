Watch the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony
Live coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET, with ceremony beginning at 7 a.m. ET
The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 will get underway at 7 a.m. ET, and promises to be a more subdued affair compared to years past as these Games open amid an ongoing global pandemic.
In addition to the live stream above, coverage of the opening ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on the CBC TV network, CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website. The ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET and will re-air on CBC TV at 7 p.m. ET.
The live streams are also being provided in several languages, including eight Indigenous languages and American Sign Language (ASL).
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony with Described Video
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony with American Sign Language
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Eastern Cree
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Dënësųłinë́ Yałtı
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Gwichʼin
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Inuktitut
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Inuvialuktun
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Sahtu Dene
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Dehcho Dene
- Tokyo 2020: The Olympic Opening Ceremony - Tlicho
Delayed Games
After a year-long delay due to COVID-19, competition began at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, with events set to ramp up over the weekend. More than 11,000 athletes will be competing in 33 sports, including four sports making their Olympic debuts: karate, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing. Baseball and softball are making their return to an Olympic program after a two-Games absence.
Meanwhile, fans will be absent from the opening ceremony as well as the events in an effort to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, though Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to surging cases. A few dozen people accredited to attend the Games, including athletes, have tested positive since arriving in Japan.
Canada is fielding a team of some 371 athletes, the largest contingent since 1984. But not all competitors will be in Japan for the start of the Games, as some athletes are arriving just in time for their events and will leave quickly after they are done.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Team Canada will be led in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony by basketball player Miranda Ayim and rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama.
WATCH | CBC Sports explains: The Olympic flame:
