Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

Watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beginning on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

The Olympic Closing Ceremony

Olympics

10 minutes
Live in
10 minutes
The closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event is schedule to begin at 7 a.m. ET, and can also be watched on Olympic Games Morning.

You can also watch streams with described video and American Sign Language, in the links below.

Canada's Damian Warner will be the country's flag-bearer at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the Games draw to a close after more than two weeks of competition.

WATCH | CBC Sports explains: The Olympic flame:

CBC Sports Explains: The Olympic Flame

Sports

3 months ago
4:50
Do you know the history of the Olympic Flame? Did you know the Olympic Torch originated at the 1936 Berlin Games? Watch episode one of CBC Sports Explains, where we take you through the flame's history, from the ancient Olympics to how it became the iconic symbol it is today. 4:50
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now