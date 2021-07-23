Watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Click on the video player above beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event is schedule to begin at 7 a.m. ET, and can also be watched on Olympic Games Morning.

You can also watch streams with described video and American Sign Language, in the links below.

Canada's Damian Warner will be the country's flag-bearer at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the Games draw to a close after more than two weeks of competition.

WATCH | CBC Sports explains: The Olympic flame: