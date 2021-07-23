Watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beginning on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Click on the video player above beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The event is schedule to begin at 7 a.m. ET, and can also be watched on Olympic Games Morning.
You can also watch streams with described video and American Sign Language, in the links below.
- Olympic closing ceremony presented with described video
- Olympic closing ceremony presented with American Sign Language
Canada's Damian Warner will be the country's flag-bearer at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the Games draw to a close after more than two weeks of competition.
WATCH | CBC Sports explains: The Olympic flame:
