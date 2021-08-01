Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Czech Republic's Krejcikova, Siniakova win women's doubles Olympic gold

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-1 in the women's doubles tennis final in Tokyo on Sunday to clinch their country's first Olympic gold in the sport.

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their gold-medal match against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in Japan. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

The victory for the top-seeded Czech team and three-time Grand Slam champions put an end to Bencic's dream of making it a Swiss double golden success, after she triumphed in the women's singles final a day earlier over Krejcikova and Siniakova's compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

But it helps continue a dream summer for Krejcikova who took home both the women's singles and doubles trophies at this year's French Open. She and Siniakova also won the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon.

Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani won the bronze on Saturday, claiming their country's first tennis medal with a win over Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina of the Russian Olympic Committee.

WATCH | Canada's Auger-Aliassime reflects on comepting at Tokyo Olympics:

Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on what he learned competing at Tokyo Olympics

Sports

3 days ago
3:20
Vivek Jacob sits down with Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime about his performance in Tokyo, what he's learned from the experience, and his plans to commit again for Paris in 2024 3:20
