Novak Djokovic is leaving Tokyo without an Olympic medal

Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam. He'll leave without a medal and will need some time to recover from a draining performance in extreme conditions that didn't meet expectations.

The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the bronze-medal match of the tennis tournament on Saturday.

Later in the day, he withdrew from the mixed-doubles bronze medal game with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic, citing a shoulder injury.

WATCH | While You Were Sleeping: Masse wins Canadian medal No. 12:

While you were sleeping: Masse wins Canadian medal No. 12, tennis medal rounds continue Olympics 3:32 Kylie Masse wins silver in the 200m backstroke, teammate Brent Hayden gets his last Olympic swim. Meanwhile, tennis star Novak Djokovic misses out on bronze, all while you were sleeping on July 30. 3:32

The loss to Carreno Busta was Djokovic's third defeat in two days and it came less than 24 hours after he was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. That ended his bid for a Golden Slam, which is winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same year.

"I just didn't deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion — mentally and physically," Djokovic said. "I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank — which was not so much."

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Djokovic's frustration was evident in his on-court behaviour as the match wore on.

Having saved a match point in the second-set tiebreaker, Djokovic threw his racket over five rows of seats into the stands after he couldn't get to a stop-volley winner from Carreno Busta to conclude a long rally in the opening game of the third.

A couple of games later, when Carreno Busta had broken his serve to take control of the decisive set, Djokovic again lost his cool and slammed his racket into the net post during a change of ends. He then picked up the mangled racket and tossed it into the photographers' pit.

WATCH | Carreno Busta upsets Djokovic to claim Olympic tennis bronze:

Carreno Busta upsets Djokovic to claim Olympic tennis bronze STN Olympics 1:39 Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta defeats world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the bronze medal match. 1:39

"It's part of, I guess, who I am," Djokovic said. "I don't like doing these things. I'm sorry for sending this kind of message but we're all human beings and sometimes it's difficult to control your emotions."

Djokovic received a verbal warning for the net-post incident, but Carreno Busta appeared to question the chair umpire as to why it wasn't a point penalty since it was the second instance of racket abuse. The umpire, however, hadn't warned Djokovic for the first incident.

Djokovic, who also lost with mixed-doubles partner Stojanovic in the semifinals on Friday, played a total of 16 sets over seven matches in four days.

He was due back on court later Saturday for one final match in Tokyo. He and Stojanovic were scheduled to face the Australian duo of Ash Barty and John Peers for the bronze medal in mixed doubles. But Djokovic withdrew from that match citing a left shoulder injury — handing the bronze medal to Australia.

"I'm sorry to Nina for not being able to play but my body just gave up," Djokovic said, adding that he has "several" injuries. "I played under medicines, unbelievable pain and exhaustion."

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime reflects on competing in Tokyo Olympics:

Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on what he learned competing at Tokyo Olympics Sports 3:20 Vivek Jacob sits down with Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime about his performance in Tokyo, what he's learned from the experience, and his plans to commit again for Paris in 2024 3:20

He was due back on court later Saturday for one final match in Tokyo. He and Stojanovic were to face the Australian duo of Ash Barty and John Peers for the bronze medal in mixed doubles.

As it's been virtually all week at the Ariake Tennis Park, heat was a major factor, with the temperature soaring to 32 degrees Celsius and stifling humidity making it feel like 38 degrees.

Both Djokovic and Carreno Busta put ice bags on their necks during changeovers. Djokovic also grabbed a rubber tube blowing cool air and stuck it up his shirt.

Also later, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles gold-medal match.

Meanwhile, Carreno Busta will have to wait until Sunday to be awarded his bronze medal, after Zverev plays Karen Khachanov of ROC in the men's final. That, of course, was the match that Djokovic came expecting to play in.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the Golden Slam collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam. But Djokovic can still go after the calendar-year Grand Slam by winning the U.S. Open — something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

U.S. Open begins in a month

Djokovic said he hoped that his efforts in Tokyo would not "create (a) problem" for him at the U.S. Open. He then added: "That's something that I'm not sure about right now."

Keeping his temper under control has been an issue before for Djokovic, who was disqualified from last year's U.S. Open after unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during a fourth-round match against Carreno Busta.

Carreno Busta went on to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open for his career-best result at a major.

Now the 11th-ranked Carreno Busta has won an Olympic medal for another breakthrough moment — a moment he cherished by falling down onto his back next to the Olympic rings printed on the court after Djokovic netted a forehand on the Spaniard's sixth match point.

Djokovic's only Olympic medal remains a bronze in singles from 2008 — his first Olympics.

"I don't regret coming to (the) Olympics at all," Djokovic said. "Everything happens for a reason and (I've) had some heart-breaking losses at the Olympic Games and some big tournaments in my career. And I know that those losses have usually made me stronger."

The 34-year-old Djokovic said he would try to "keep going" through the next Olympics in Paris in three years.

"I know that I will bounce back," he said. "I will fight for my country to win medals."