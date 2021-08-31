Shapovalov rebounds with 1st-round victory at U.S. Open after early exit in Cincinnati

Canada's Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of men's singles competition at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis on Tuesday in New York.

The seventh seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 14 aces and won 90 per cent of first serve points.

Shapovalov did not face break point and broke Delbonis five times on 11 chances in a match that lasted one hour 48 mintues.

The Canadian outscored Delbonis 38-11 on winners and complemented his service game by claiming nine of 11 net points.

WATCH | Shapovalov makes quick work of Federico Delbonis:

Shapovalov cruises through 1st round at U.S. Open 1:48 Richmond Hill, Ontario's Denis Shapovalov easily defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in New York. 1:48

Shapovalov will face either Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain or Tommy Paul of the United States in the second round.

Two weeks ago, the 22-year-old Shapovalov dropped a tightly contested match to Benoit Paire of France at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he struggled with his serve at times.

Later Tuesday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Italy's Fabio Fognini.

In evening action, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's first-round match.

Top seed Barty advances in straight sets

Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty knocked off Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6 (7) in her first U.S. Open match in two years.

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty skipped last year's open because of the pandemic. Barty's Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and at the 2019 French Open came on grass and clay. She's trying to make a major breakthrough on hard courts.

The 25-year-old Barty shook off a lull in the second set and won in a sensational tiebreak. She finished with 31 winners, including 11 aces.

Zvonareva was the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up.

Olympic champ Zverev wins quick opening match

Alexander Zverev opened his bid for a second straight U.S. Open final appearance with a win in his opening match.

Zverev needed only one hour 40 minutes to beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6 2, and has won 12 consecutive matches.

Zverev won the first two sets last year in the final against Dominic Thiem before losing the match. It was Zverev's first Slam final.

Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of three players with four titles this season.

Pliskova marches into 2nd round

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova fired off eight aces to defeat American wild card Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday as she bids for an elusive maiden major.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up, built up a 5-1 lead in the first set before her 19-year-old opponent settled her nerves, and hit 10 winners in the set compared to two from McNally, before breaking the American's serve twice early in the second.

McNally, who made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, bounced back to level the score at 3-3 but could not match Pliskova's power as the Czech closed out the match with a pair of aces.

Pliskova said she was pleased to keep the match to two sets as several top contenders, including twice champion Naomi Osaka and Barty, stand between her and a Grand Slam title.

She faces either Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan or American Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays his first-round match Tuesday night against Danish qualifier Holger Rune.

Djokovic is trying to become the first men's player since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year.

He would break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. They all have 20.