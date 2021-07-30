Russia's Khachanov reaches gold-medal match in men's Olympic tennis
Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand earn bronze medal in men's doubles
Karen Khachanov is into the gold medal match in tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 25th-ranked Russian player beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the biggest final of his career.
Khachanov's opponent for gold will be either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev of Germany, who were next to play on another humid but overcast day at the Ariake Tennis Park.
Khachanov was pushed to three sets in three of his previous four matches in Tokyo but showed no signs of fatigue against Carreno Busta, who had knocked off second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets a day earlier.
To celebrate, Khachanov launched a ball high into the air that landed on the arena's retractable roof.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime reflects on competing at Tokyo Olympics:
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Khachanov is coming off a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon.
Later, there's an all-Croatian gold-medal match in men's doubles featuring the top-seeded pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.
Also, Djokovic is to play again with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals against the Russian duo of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.
The first medal of the tennis competition went to the New Zealand team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, who took bronze in men's doubles by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Daniell and Venus became the first New Zealand players to win a medal in tennis since 1912, when Anthony Wilding took bronze in singles while representing Australasia.
Wilding, New Zealand's only Grand Slam singles champion with six titles, was killed during World War I in 1915 at the age of 31.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?