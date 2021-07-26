Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez out of Olympics after 2nd-round loss

Leylah Annie Fernandez has been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to reigning French Open champion in Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the second round 6-2, 6-4.

"I am very disappointed," Fernandez said after the match. "I know I can play better. I'm going to have to talk to my coaches to see where I can improve. I made too many mistakes and she took advantage of them."

The Canadian struggled early and Krejcikova took advantage. Krejcikova won the first set 6-2 and had a 5-1 set lead in the second before Fernandez won three games to cut it to 5-4. But Krejcikova held serve in the 10th game to close it out.

Osaka blows past Golubic

Japan's Naomi Osaka sent out an ominous message to competitors on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in the third round.

The Japanese second seed has been in impressive form this week, returning to competition after a two-month break and embracing her role as one of the host country's most prominent ambassadors of the Games.

Winning Olympic gold on home soil would be the icing on the cake though Osaka said she was determined not to look too far ahead.

"Well you know, definitely it would mean a lot for me to win gold here but I know it's a process," she said.

"You know, these are the best players in the world and I honestly haven't played in a while so I'm trying to keep it one match at a time. All in all, I'm just really happy to be here."

