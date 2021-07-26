Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez out of Olympics after 2nd-round loss
Naomi Osaka cruises past Viktorija Golubic to advance to 3rd round
Leylah Annie Fernandez has been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.
The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to reigning French Open champion in Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the second round 6-2, 6-4.
"I am very disappointed," Fernandez said after the match. "I know I can play better. I'm going to have to talk to my coaches to see where I can improve. I made too many mistakes and she took advantage of them."
The Canadian struggled early and Krejcikova took advantage. Krejcikova won the first set 6-2 and had a 5-1 set lead in the second before Fernandez won three games to cut it to 5-4. But Krejcikova held serve in the 10th game to close it out.
Osaka blows past Golubic
Japan's Naomi Osaka sent out an ominous message to competitors on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in the third round.
The Japanese second seed has been in impressive form this week, returning to competition after a two-month break and embracing her role as one of the host country's most prominent ambassadors of the Games.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Winning Olympic gold on home soil would be the icing on the cake though Osaka said she was determined not to look too far ahead.
"Well you know, definitely it would mean a lot for me to win gold here but I know it's a process," she said.
"You know, these are the best players in the world and I honestly haven't played in a while so I'm trying to keep it one match at a time. All in all, I'm just really happy to be here."
WATCH | Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron:
with files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?