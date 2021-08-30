Leylah Fernandez rides superior serve at U.S. Open to 1st-round victory

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over on Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Monday.

Fernandez was more opportunistic and more accurate than her first-round opponent.

The native of Laval, Que., was good on 76 per cent of her first serves, winning 65 per cent of those available points.

Konjuh was accurate on just 63 per cent of her first serves. While she slightly outpaced Fernandez by winning 68 per cent of first serve points, she won just 35 per cent of second serve points, compared to 47 per cent for Fernandez.

WATCH | Fernandez posts straight-sets win over Konjuh in Round 1:

Konjuh also committed 10 double faults, compared to just three for her opponent.

Fernandez made the most of her break-point chances, converting four of her seven opportunities. Konjuh had 10 break point chances against Fernandez but was only good on two.

Fernandez next faces the winner of a match between 31st-seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

WATCH | Fernandez bows out in 2nd round of Olympic tourney:

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino faced fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine later Monday, while in men's action 12th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Montreal faced Evgeny Donskoy of Russia.

Halep victorious in Grand Slam return

Simona Halep, who missed three of the year's biggest events while recovering from a calf injury, delivered a statement win in her return to Grand Slam action as she beat Italian Camila Gorgi 6-4 7-6(3) on Monday to reach the second round.

The former world No. 1, who is seeded 12th in New York, relied on a solid serving game to get by in-form Gorgi, who won the biggest title of her career just two weeks ago in Montreal.

Halep missed the French Open, Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics due to an injury suffered in Rome and then, in only her second tournament back, was forced to withdraw from a U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati due to a right thigh injury.

The 29-year-old Romanian was considered to be one of the more vulnerable seeds in New York but showed she was up for the task at hand in the day's first match on Grandstand.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion whose best U.S. Open finish came in 2015 when she reached the semifinals, won 83 per cent of her first-serve points, fired down six aces and faced just two break points during the 93-minute match. Next up for Halep will be Slovakian lucky loser Kristina Kucova

Brady, Ostapenko, Tsonga out of tourney

Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of an injury.

Brady, a semifinalist last year in Flushing Meadows, has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati. The U.S. Tennis Association did not specify her injury.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, also pulled out Monday for medical reasons.

On the men's side, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also withdrew. The 2008 Australian Open finalist has a right leg injury.