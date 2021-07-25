Djokovic cruises past Dellien in opening match at Tokyo Olympics
World No. 1 aiming to become first man to achieve a Golden Slam
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic opened his mission to win tennis' Golden Slam, defeating Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday in the first round of play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Djokovic needs to win the U.S. Open in September to complete the Grand Slam — and an Olympic gold medal would make him the first man to achieve the Golden Slam. On the women's side, Steffi Graf of Germany did it in 1988.
Daniil Medvedev, the world No. 2, made his Olympic debut with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) victory against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.
Also advancing were Sumit Nagal of India, the next challenger for Medvedev; Aslan Karatsev, like Medvedev competing for the ROC (Russian) squad; France's Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain; Australian John Millman; Italians Lorenzo Sonego and Fabio Fognini; and Marin Cilic of Croatia.
Swiatek wins Olympic debut
Poland's Iga Swiatek opened her first Olympics with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mona Barthel of Germany at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
Swiatek, 20, broke Barthel six times in the one hour, seven minute match at Ariake Tennis Park.
In other action, Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who finished runner-up to Krejcikova at Roland Garros, opened with a blistering 6-0, 6-1 win over Sara Errani of Italy. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic eliminated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3, and Czech Marketa Vondrousova upset Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, the No. 16 seed, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
The world's top three players, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, all begin their Olympic campaigns on Sunday.
