Djokovic cruises past Dellien in opening match at Tokyo Olympics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic opened his mission to win tennis' Golden Slam, defeating Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday in the first round of play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic needs to win the U.S. Open in September to complete the Grand Slam — and an Olympic gold medal would make him the first man to achieve the Golden Slam. On the women's side, Steffi Graf of Germany did it in 1988.

Next up for the Serbian will be Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who beat Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, the world No. 2, made his Olympic debut with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) victory against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Also advancing were Sumit Nagal of India, the next challenger for Medvedev; Aslan Karatsev, like Medvedev competing for the ROC (Russian) squad; France's Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain; Australian John Millman; Italians Lorenzo Sonego and Fabio Fognini; and Marin Cilic of Croatia.

WATCH | Djokovic tops Dellien at Tokyo 2020:

Djokovic cruises to 1st-round win in Tokyo Sports 8:11 Serbian Novak Djokovic defeated Bolivian Hugo Bellien 6-2, 6-2 at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday. 8:11

Swiatek wins Olympic debut

Poland's Iga Swiatek opened her first Olympics with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Mona Barthel of Germany at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Swiatek, 20, broke Barthel six times in the one hour, seven minute match at Ariake Tennis Park.

2021 French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic also advanced after her opponent, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, retired while trailing 5-2 in the opening set.

In other action, Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who finished runner-up to Krejcikova at Roland Garros, opened with a blistering 6-0, 6-1 win over Sara Errani of Italy. Switzerland's Belinda Bencic eliminated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3, and Czech Marketa Vondrousova upset Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, the No. 16 seed, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The world's top three players, Ashleigh Barty of Australia, Naomi Osaka of Japan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, all begin their Olympic campaigns on Sunday.

WATCH | Djokovic equals Federer, Nadal with 20th Grand Slam: