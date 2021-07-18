Skip to Main Content

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Vasek Pospisil has decided to pull out of the Tokyo Games citing "several factors," the athlete from Vernon City, B.C. announced on Thursday.

17-year-old joins growing number of tennis stars not taking part in Tokyo Games

Thomson Reuters ·
On Sunday, American tennis player Coco Gauff announced on social media that she will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

American tennis player Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the 17-year-old said on Sunday.

"I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," world number 25 Gauff said on Twitter.

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future."

The Tokyo Games, pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Friday.

