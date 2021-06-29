Skip to Main Content

Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime front Canada's tennis team in their debut Olympics

World No. 7 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was among the athletes named to Canada's Olympic tennis team on Tuesday morning. Felix Auger-Aliassime will join her on the men's side while Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov will not compete in Tokyo.

Raonic, Shapovalov opt out; country's lone Games medal on court came in 2000

The Canadian Press ·
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was among the athletes named to Canada's Olympic tennis team on Tuesday morning.

Ranked No. 7 in the world, Andreescu has struggled with injuries since winning the U.S. Open in 2019.

Andreescu will be joined at this summer's Tokyo Olympics by Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Toronto's Sharon Fichman.

They will be accompanied by men's coach Frank Dancevic and women's coach Heidi El Tabakh.

World No. 22 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., announced on social media earlier Tuesday that he would not represent Canada at these Olympics.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Canada's top-ranked men's player, announced he would not be going to Tokyo earlier this month.

Andreescu, Fernandez, Fichman and Auger-Aliassime will all be competing in their first Olympics.

It will be a second Olympic appearance for Dabrowski (Rio 2016), and a third for Pospisil (London 2012 and Rio 2016).

Canada's only Olympic tennis medal was won at Sydney 2000 where Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau claimed gold in men's doubles.

WATCH | Andreescu ousted in 2nd round at Olympic tune-up:

Andreescu upset by Kontaveit in Eastbourne round of 16

Sports

6 days ago
5:43
Unseeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset No. 3 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne International. 5:43
