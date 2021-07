Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic-related challenges

Bianca Andreescu says she has withdrawn from Canada's Olympic tennis team.

The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., posted on her Instagram account Monday that she is pulling out of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to pandemic-related challenges.

A state of emergency took effect in Tokyo on Monday as the number of new COVID-19 cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Olympics.

The state of emergency will cover the entire duration of the July 23-Aug. 8 Games, and means fans will be banned from attending events.

Andreescu, ranked No. 5 on the WTA Tour, says it was a "difficult decision" and that she has dreamt of representing Canada at the Olympics since she was a little girl.

She is the second high-profile Canadian tennis player to opt out of the Summer Games, following top-ranked Canadian men's player Denis Shapovalov, who made the same decision last month.

