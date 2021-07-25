Andy Murray withdraws from singles match against Canada's Auger-Aliassime
Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.
34-year-old suffered quad strain; to remain in doubles competition
Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.
He will continue to compete in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.
Murray will be replaced by Australia's Max Purcell in Sunday's first-round match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, according to multiple sources.
"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a statement.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?