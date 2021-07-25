Skip to Main Content

Andy Murray withdraws from singles match against Canada's Auger-Aliassime

Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.

34-year-old suffered quad strain; to remain in doubles competition

Thomson Reuters
Great Britain's Andy Murray will continue competing in the doubles competition along with teammate Joe Salisbury despite the right quad injury. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

He will continue to compete in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.

Murray will be replaced by Australia's Max Purcell in Sunday's first-round match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, according to multiple sources.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a statement

 

