Andy Murray withdraws from singles match against Canada's Auger-Aliassime

Britain's Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.

He will continue to compete in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.

Murray will be replaced by Australia's Max Purcell in Sunday's first-round match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, according to multiple sources.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," Murray said in a statement.