Mexico's Leslie Soltero claims gold on home soil at taekwondo worlds
Canadians miss podium again as competition continues Wednesday in Guadalajara
The 2022 World Taekwondo Championships continued in Guadalajara, Mexico with Canada's contingent unable to achieve a podium finish for a second consecutive day.
In the women's 62 kg final, Chaari of Belgium became world champion over Theopoula Sarvanaki of Greece. Aaliyah Powell of Great Britain and Feruza Sadikova of Uzbekistan secured bronze.
Serbia's Mahdi Khodabakhshi captured his second world championship title in the men's 87 kg final, having previously won for Iran in 2015. China's Mingkuan Meng took silver while Nikita Rafalovich of Uzbekistan and Bryan Salazar of Mexico won bronze.
WATCH | World Taekwondo Championships: men's 87 kg, women's 67, 62 kg:
Canada's Ashley Kraayeveld, Melissa Pagnotta and Jordan Stewart failed to advance to the men's and women's medal rounds, respectively.
The competition, which runs until Nov. 20, continues Wednesday with the men's 68 kg and women's 49 kg semifinals and finals.
All the semifinals and finals action will be streamed at 7 p.m. ET on CBC.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
