Canadians miss podium as China's Luo, South Korea's Park strike gold at taekwondo worlds

The 2022 World Taekwondo Championships kicked off on Monday in Guadalajara, Mexico, with Canada's contingent unable to achieve a podium finish.

China's Zongshi Luo defeated Taiwan's Chia-ling Lo in the women's 57kg final to earn gold. Hatice Kübra İlgün of Turkey and Jade Jonas of Great Britain, ousted in the semifinals, rounded out the podium with bronze medals.

Woo Hyeok Park of South Korea claimed the men's 80kg category, topping Spain's Jon Cintado Arteche in the final. Seif Eissa of Egypt and Mehran Barkhordari of Iran earned bronze medals.

Canadian Tormod Davis and Skylar Park failed to qualify to medal rounds in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

The competition goes on until Nov. 16, with the men's 87kg, women's 67kg and women's 62kg semifinals and finals set for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it's time for the men's 68kg and women's 49kg semifinals and finals.

All action will be streamed on CBC.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.