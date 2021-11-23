Canadian women's table tennis squad claims silver at Pan Am Championships, advance to 2022 worlds

Canada's women's table tennis team consisting of Mo Zhang, Ivy Liao, May Tong, and Gina (Ching Nam) Fu claimed silver at the 2021 Pan Am Championships in Lima, Peru.

Despite a 3-1 opening loss to the U.S., the Canadians were able to bounce back and take three consecutive victories en route to a finals berth.

Although they suffered a difficult 3-1 loss to Brazil in the final, the women did more than enough to book themselves a ticket to the 2022 world team championships in Chengdu, China.

"The team competition this time was nerve-wracking but exciting, as all of us wanted to try our best and knew that spots at the 2022 World Championships were on the line," said Liao, who also advanced to the quarter-finals in women's singles earlier in the competition.

"For the women, this was the first time that the five of us (four athletes and a coach) were working together, so it took a bit of time to figure out our preferred communication and teamwork styles but it certainly helped that we had already been competing in Peru for a few days."

On the men's side, Canada's Matteo Martin, Edward Ly, Eugene Wang, and Hongtao Chen finished fifth, which was good enough to also qualify for the 2022 world team championships.

Next up for Canada will be the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation world table tennis championships in Houston, Texas that will run from Nov. 23-29.

Zhang, of Vancouver, is set to compete in the women's singles event, as well as the women's doubles with Joyce Xu of Toronto, and in the mixed doubles competition pairing up with Wang of Toronto.

Toronto's Jeremy Hazin will compete in the men's singles event, as well as teaming up with Xu to compete in the mixed doubles competition.

WATCH | Canada's Jeremy Hazin balances studies amid prep for table tennis worlds: