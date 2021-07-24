Syrian table tennis star makes historic debut as youngest Olympian at Tokyo Games

With every step inside Tokyo's Metropolitan Gymnasium on Saturday, Syria's Hend Zaza had begun to etch her name into the history books.

At 12 years old, she was already Tokyo's youngest athlete, and now, with the swing of her paddle, she could also claim to be the youngest Olympian in table tennis history.

Her dark, wavy hair, lashing against her cheeks as she faced her Austrian opponent Liu Jia, who, at 39, was more than three times her age.

And, while Liu's veteran savvy won out, cruising to a 4-0 victory in their women's preliminary round match, Zaza's Olympic journey is far from complete.

Having already overcome countless obstacles, including a war that has left her country torn and her home city of Hama destroyed, her message to others remains clear.

"Fight for your dreams," Zaza said. "Try hard, regardless of the difficulties that you're having, and you will reach your goal."

Despite trying circumstances, table tennis has long been Zaza's escape. She credits the game, which she began playing at seven, for teaching her to be, "a strong human being."

Even before her match, her confidence was on display as she helped lead Syria's delegation in the Parade of Nations. Proud to have been chosen to carry her nation's flag, she hopes that her presence in Tokyo, however brief, has helped provide some level of comfort to her people.

Her determination to improve is why she says she will never stop playing.

"Table tennis is my whole life — I spend all my time playing it. Other than table tennis, I study."

Even after defeat, Zaza's mind was already geared toward making her Olympic return.

"Playing against a very experienced opponent is very tough especially for my first Olympic match, so it was very tough to mentally be prepared for it.

"[Next time] I will be working hard to pass the first, second, third rounds, because I want to be in this [Olympic] competition longer."

Austria's Liu Jia, top, and Syria's Hend Zaza, bottom, are seen after their women's singles preliminary round match. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Liu, whose 10-year-old daughter is only two years younger than Zaza, was impressed her by prodigious, youthful opponent.

"There are people who have to endure difficulties. They are amazing, it hasn't been easy for them. She's a girl, too. To be in an Olympics at 12, in my heart I really admire her."

Liu, who is on her sixth and final Olympics, admitted to feeling nerves prior to the match.

"Everybody knows that losing to someone so young can be a bit embarrassing. Yesterday I asked my daughter, 'Do you know your mother is playing against someone two years older than you?' Her first response was 'then you better not lose!' I said 'don't give me pressure!'"

Later in the day, Liu extended her win streak by defeating Ganna Gaponova of Ukriane 4-2.