Protestors demanding Olympic cancellation begin to gather ahead of opening ceremony

About 50 protesters have gathered in Tokyo to demand the cancellation of the Olympics.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday evening local time.

The protesters gathered outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building chanting "no to the Olympics" and "save people's lives." They held up signs reading "cancel the Olympics."

The Games, largely without spectators and opposed by much of the host nation, are going ahead a year later than planned.

A day earlier, Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases as worries grew of worsening infections during the Games. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population in Japan are much lower than in many other countries.

The opening ceremony will be held mostly without spectators to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and media will attend.

Swiss hurdler banned

The Swiss Olympic team says 400-metre hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

The 2014 European champion was entered in the event at the Tokyo Games. The heats start next Friday. It is unclear if Hussein will be replaced in the 40-athlete lineup.

The Swiss Olympic body's tribunal backdated the ban by one week from the time Hussein was provisionally suspended. That suspension had not been disclosed.

Additional cases reported by Olympic organizers

Tokyo Olympic organizers have reported 25 new COVID-19 cases. Three of them are athletes that were announced on Thursday.

There are 13 athletes among the 110 Olympic-accredited people that have tested positive in Japan since July 1.

Three media workers coming to Japan from abroad were included in the latest update.

Russians suspected of doping denied spots

Some Russian athletes were denied places on the country's Olympic team of 335 athletes for the Tokyo Games because they are under suspicion of doping.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday it intervened to stop several Russians from competing based on evidence from the Moscow testing laboratory that was shut down in 2015. The database and samples from the long-sealed lab were finally given in 2019 to WADA, which prepared and shared about 300 potential cases for governing bodies of Olympic sports.

"It was not particularly complicated," WADA director general Olivier Niggli told The Associated Press. "There was not many but there was a handful, I would say, of athletes who would still potentially be at the Games which we would qualify as strong [database] cases.

"And none of them are here," Niggli said. "They will not be competing."

Fallout from the database case led to a ban on Russia's national identity at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The 335 athletes accredited for Tokyo are officially competing for ROC, the acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee.