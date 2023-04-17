Dempfle-Olin, Hasburgh win national titles at Rip Curl CANAM Surfing Championship in Tofino, B.C.

Canadian surfers Wheeler Hasburgh and Mathea Dempfle-Olin claimed national titles on Sunday at the Rip Curl CANAM Surfing Championship in Tofino, B.C.

Dempfle-Olin, a 20-year-old from Canmore, B.C., earned 14.84 points in the final to secure the women's title.

Her younger sibling Sanoa Passion Dempfle-Olin finished 2.21 behind her for second place. Sanoa Passion won the women's under-18 title.

Ocea Green and Catherine Bruhwiler finished third and fourth, respectively. Green was the women's under-16 champion.

Dempfle-Olin captures CanAm Surf Championship national title

Hasburgh, who was born in Canada and raised in Mexico, totalled 17.50 points to grab the national title in the men's main event. The 17-year-old also secured the under-18 title.

In the pro event, Hasburgh edged Noah Cohen by 1.16. Michael Darling and Reed Platenius were third and fourth, respectively.

Nathan Hereda captured the men's under-16 title.

The competition ran from Friday to Sunday and featured surfers in professional, amateur and junior categories.

