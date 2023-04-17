Dempfle-Olin, Hasburgh win national titles at Rip Curl CANAM Surfing Championship in Tofino, B.C.
3-day event featured surfers in professional, amateur and junior categories
Canadian surfers Wheeler Hasburgh and Mathea Dempfle-Olin claimed national titles on Sunday at the Rip Curl CANAM Surfing Championship in Tofino, B.C.
Dempfle-Olin, a 20-year-old from Canmore, B.C., earned 14.84 points in the final to secure the women's title.
Her younger sibling Sanoa Passion Dempfle-Olin finished 2.21 behind her for second place. Sanoa Passion won the women's under-18 title.
Ocea Green and Catherine Bruhwiler finished third and fourth, respectively. Green was the women's under-16 champion.
WATCH l Dempfle-Olin surfs to national title in Tofino:
Hasburgh, who was born in Canada and raised in Mexico, totalled 17.50 points to grab the national title in the men's main event. The 17-year-old also secured the under-18 title.
In the pro event, Hasburgh edged Noah Cohen by 1.16. Michael Darling and Reed Platenius were third and fourth, respectively.
Nathan Hereda captured the men's under-16 title.
The competition ran from Friday to Sunday and featured surfers in professional, amateur and junior categories.
WATCH l Hasburgh scores 17.50 to claim national title:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?