Skip to Main Content
WADA wants lengthy ban if Chinese swim star Sun Yang loses doping hearing

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports

WADA wants lengthy ban if Chinese swim star Sun Yang loses doping hearing

The World Anti-Doping Agency wants China's star swimmer Sun Yang banned for up to eight years for alleged doping rules violations.

Organization asking for 2 to 8-year ban if 3-time Olympic freestyle champion if found guilty

The Associated Press ·
China's Sun Yang could miss out on defending his 200m freestyle Olympic gold medal from Rio 2016 due to alleged doping rules violations. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

The World Anti-Doping Agency wants China's star swimmer Sun Yang banned for up to eight years for alleged doping rules violations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday ahead of a rare appeal hearing in open court on Friday that WADA requests a ban of two to eight years. Sun served a three-month ban in 2014 for a positive test.

If WADA wins, the three-time Olympic freestyle champion will miss the 2020 Tokyo Games.

WADA has challenged world swimming body FINA's ruling to merely warn Sun after a disputed attempt by sample collectors to take blood and urine from him at his home in China in September 2018. The late-night confrontation lasted from 11 p.m. to beyond 3:30 a.m.

The day-long hearing will examine why a secure box storing a glass vial of blood came to be destroyed by Sun's entourage, who questioned the sample team's authority. A FINA tribunal panel agreed the officials lacked proper credentials to make the sample collection valid.

WADA believes Sun broke anti-doping rules by refusing to submit to a sample collection.

All sides agreed to Sun's request to hold a first CAS appeal in public for 20 years. A verdict is unlikely until early next year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories