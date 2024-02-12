Canadian softball player Mitch McKay suspended 18 months for anti-doping violation

Canadian softball player Mitch McKay has been handed an 18-month suspension by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport for an anti-doping violation.

The CCES announced Monday that an in-competition urine sample collected Aug. 2 tested positive for pseudoephedrine, a prohibited stimulant that can be found in common cold medication.

The CCES said McKay waived his right to a hearing and accepted the proposed sanction.

McKay accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on Sept. 7, so his ban ends March 6, 2025.

McKay, a 23-year-old from Tavistock, Ont., represented Canada at last year's Under-23 Softball World Cup in Argentina and was named to the tournament's All-World team at catcher.