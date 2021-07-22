Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Softball·New

Canada's softball team comes up just short against U.S. in 2nd game at Tokyo Olympics

Canada's softball team fell 1-0 to the top-ranked U.S. in their second game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday in a tight contest at Fukushima Stadium.

Abbott leads top-ranked Americans with 9 strikeouts, surrenders just 1 hit

Zack Smart · CBC Sports ·
Canadian pitcher Eujenna Caira, left, reacts after Haylie McCleney of the U.S. scores in the fifth inning during during Canada's 1-0 loss on Wednesday in the opening round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Canada's softball team fell 1-0 to the top-ranked U.S. in their second game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday in a tight contest at Fukushima Stadium.

Canada, ranked No. 3 in the world, was coming off a 4-0 win over Mexico in the opening game, while the U.S. defeated Italy 2-0 in its opener.

Starting pitcher Monica Abbott led the Americans with nine strikeouts while giving up just one hit.

Canada came close to tying the score in the sixth inning when Abbott walked Jen Gilbert to open the inning, but pinch-runner Joey Lye was thrown out at the plate after Sara Groenewegen doubled. Groenewegen wound up on third, but Abbott eventually ended the threat with a strikeout of Kelsey Harshman.

Despite the loss, Groenewegen's inspirational story continued with another chapter. The starting pitcher took command early on, striking out four batters while surrendering only three hits as the game remained scoreless through the first two innings.

Groenewegen battled her way back to the sport after spending 10 days in a medically induced coma and nearly dying from legionnaires' disease in 2018.

Jenna Caira replaced Groenewegan to start the third and put together consecutive clean innings, but the Americans got on the board in the fifth when Amanda Chidester lined a single to right field that allowed Valerie Arioto to score.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

Lauren Bay-Regula came in to pitch for Canada at the top of fifth and helped her team escape the inning with the bases loaded.

WATCH | Canada blanks Mexico in Tokyo Olympics opener:

Canadian women's softball team claims victory in Tokyo 2020 opener

Sports

18 hours ago
1:37
Canada blanks Mexico 4-0 in their opening game at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. 1:37

Groenewegen came back in as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and found a way to solve Abbott. Groenewegen hit the ball to the back wall and made her way to third base, but Abbott then came through with her seventh strikeout to keep her team unscathed.

Haylie McCleney singled to first in the seventh inning before a sacrifice bunt from Janie Reed allowed her to move to second. Canada's Danielle Lawrie earned her first strikeout of the game to help keep the Americans from scoring, but the Canadian hitters were unable to get their bats going to earn the tying run.

All six teams in the tournament will play each other once in the round-robin stage before the two top teams square off for the gold medal on July 27 at 7 a.m. ET.

Canada next faces Australia on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, while the U.S. will go up against Mexico on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast live on the CBC TV network and streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website

WATCH | Groenewegen's incredible journey to Tokyo:

The Olympians: Sara Groenewegen

Sports

6 days ago
2:11
Watch CBC Sports' The Olympians feature, on Sara Groenewegen. 2:11
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now