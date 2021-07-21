Canada makes long-awaited return to Olympic softball diamond with shutout win

After waiting 689 days since its last international softball game and enduring a pandemic, the Canadian women's softball team didn't miss a beat, defeating Mexico 4-0 to open the Olympics.

The Canadians raced onto the Azuma Baseball Stadium field under a scorching sun in Fukushima to begin the game, emotions clearly running at an all-time high.

For all the wondering if they'd even get this chance, after waiting 13 years for softball to once again be part of the Olympic program plus an extra year's delay, the Canadians weren't going to let the moment pass by them.

Canada racked up four hits in the first inning and scored twice, mounting an early 2-0 lead on Mexico, and never looked back.

WATCH | Canada's Jenn Salling smashes home run:

Jenn Salling smacks a home run to widen Canada's lead Sports 0:53 Jenn Salling of Port Coquitlam, B.C., drives a hit over the wall for a solo home run and gives Canada a 3-0 lead over Mexico in the third inning. 0:53

The game was played nearly 250 kilometres away from the heart of the Tokyo Games in Fukushima inside a baseball stadium that had more than 14,000 empty seats due to the Olympic ban on fans. It was Canada's first taste of competition at Tokyo 2020, with the women's soccer team set to take the pitch soon after.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Sara Groenewegen, who just three years earlier nearly died after contracting Legionnaires disease, took the mound for Canada as the starting pitcher.

Groenewegen's remarkable road to recovery after spending 10 days in a medically induced coma clinging to her life in the summer of 2018 has been a mark of inspiration for her teammates.

She was brilliant in the early stages of the game, throwing just 20 pitches through the first two innings and retiring six straight Mexican batters.

Groenewegen was pulled after four innings, finishing the day with no hits, three strikeouts and one walk over 54 pitches.

WATCH | Groenewegen's incredible journey to Tokyo:

The Olympians: Sara Groenewegen Sports 2:11 Watch CBC Sports' The Olympians feature, on Sara Groenewegen. 2:11

Canadian first baseman Jenn Salling padded the lead in the third inning, smacking a ball over the right-field fence for a home run to make it 3-0.

Canada added more insurance in the fourth inning after Kelsey Harshman's RBI single to right field to increased the lead to 4-0.

Jenna Caira took over on the mound for Canada to pitch the fifth. Danielle Lawrie, who was part of the 2008 team that competed in Beijing, took over in the sixth and closed out the victory.

The Canadians were in complete control from start to finish — a dream start to their Olympic journey in Japan.

And the victory against Mexico also served as a measure of revenge.

The last time Canada and Mexico met, the Mexicans won 2-1 at the Olympic qualifier in Surrey, B.C., delaying the Canadians' quest to get to Tokyo. But they would defeat Brazil the following day to earn their ticket to the Games.

Displaced from home

Coming into the event, Canadian head coach Mark Smith said he believed no team in the world was more prepared going into the Olympics than Canada.

They've been on the road for five months together, deciding this past winter they would leave family and friends behind in Canada to train in the United States — sacrifices the team has been willing to make to achieve their golden goal, Smith said.

Softball returned to the Olympic program for the first time since Beijing 2008. Canada is one of four countries that has qualified for all five Olympic tournaments along with Japan, Australia and the U.S.

The Canadian team competing in these Games includes four players who were on that last Olympic team which finished fourth in 2008 — Lawrie, Salling, Kaleigh Rafter and Lauren Regula.

There are six teams competing in softball: the U.S., Japan, Canada (ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in the world, respectively), Mexico (5), Australia (8) and Italy (9).

Each team will play each other once in the round-robin stage. But there are no playoffs.

The teams with the two best records play for gold on July 27. The third- and fourth-place teams will play for the bronze medal earlier that day.

It's a quick turnaround for the Canadians. They're back on the Azuma Baseball Stadium field Thursday morning at 9 a.m. in Fukushima against the top-ranked Americans.