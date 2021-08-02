Skip to Main Content

Canadian soccer revels in excitement as Canada earns 1st win over U.S. in 20 years

After 20 years — 7,449 days to be exact — the Canadian women's soccer team clinched an upset victory over the United States. Following their historic win over the U.S., Canadian soccer rejoiced.

Marcus Rebelo · CBC Sports ·
After back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, Canada will play for a gold medal for the first time in the nation's history. (Kazuhiro NOGI AFP via Getty Images)

It's only the fourth Canadian win over the U.S. in 62 meetings and it came nine years after their controversial semifinal defeat against the Americans at London 2012.

Following the historic win, the Canadian women rejoiced.

The difference in Monday's semifinal for Canada was Jessie Fleming's 74th minute penalty kick.

Despite a late night or early wake up call for numerous Canadians from coast-to-coast, fans, pundits and those involved with the program revelled in excitement.

The Canadian women will compete against Sweden in the final on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Japan — or 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

As international soccer's all-time leading scorer, Christine Sinclair aims to add an Olympic gold medal to her exceptional career achievements.

"It was nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic semifinal," Sinclair said after the match.

In one of the biggest moments of the 38-year-old's career, and for the nation, Sinclair took the opportunity to display true sportsmanship. 

