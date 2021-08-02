Canadian soccer revels in excitement as Canada earns 1st win over U.S. in 20 years

After 20 years — 7,449 days to be exact — the Canadian women's soccer team clinched an upset victory over the United States.

It's only the fourth Canadian win over the U.S. in 62 meetings and it came nine years after their controversial semifinal defeat against the Americans at London 2012.

After back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, Canada will play for a gold medal for the first time in the nation's history.

Following the historic win, the Canadian women rejoiced.

I am so incredibly proud of this team. We aren’t done yet. 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/k3rWcqN0We">https://t.co/k3rWcqN0We</a> —@stephlabbe1

THIS TEAM ❤️😍☺️🇨🇦 GOING FOR GOLD!!!! AHHHHH!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneMo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneMo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RUSH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RUSH</a> <a href="https://t.co/8iEfE4EFrF">pic.twitter.com/8iEfE4EFrF</a> —@MsDScott11

WERE PLAYING FOR GOLD. <br>This team is something else.<br>COME ON!!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/canadasoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadasoccer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/IU5GCoutld">pic.twitter.com/IU5GCoutld</a> —@janinebeckie

No words to describe this moment, this feeling! Love this team 🇨🇦 <br><br>BRING ON THE FINALS!!<a href="https://twitter.com/deannecynthia_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deannecynthia_</a> creating a moment out of nothing and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JessieFleming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JessieFleming</a> coming in clutch 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/jmiBfEvIRQ">pic.twitter.com/jmiBfEvIRQ</a> —@AshleyLawrence

The difference in Monday's semifinal for Canada was Jessie Fleming's 74th minute penalty kick.

We've got the next best thing 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/sciNU3SENv">pic.twitter.com/sciNU3SENv</a> —@CBCOlympics

"Just believing in myself, took a couple deep breaths, just to relax. It's just one kick." - <a href="https://twitter.com/_jessiefleming?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_jessiefleming</a> sharing what her mindset was when <a href="https://twitter.com/sincy12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sincy12</a> handed her the ball and she took the PK that won Canada a medal (silver or gold is yet to be decided).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcolympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcolympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> —@KellyVSki

Despite a late night or early wake up call for numerous Canadians from coast-to-coast, fans, pundits and those involved with the program revelled in excitement.

CANADA 🇨🇦⚽️ DEFEATS USA <br><br>The Canadian women’s soccer team will play for historic Olympic gold for after this famous victory over the United States. 1-0 final.<br><br>Jessie Fleming scores the only goal of the Canada to send Canada into the championship match. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/NTYrvMysGr">pic.twitter.com/NTYrvMysGr</a> —@Devin_Heroux

🇨🇦makes history & wins 1-0vs🇺🇸 <br><br>As a former player the emotions got the best of <a href="https://t.co/7IiCuIbehK">https://t.co/7IiCuIbehK</a> much as I was trying to keep it together for TV,to see <a href="https://twitter.com/AndiPetrillo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndiPetrillo</a> be emotional as well made me realize the power of this moment<br><br>🇨🇦is playing for a Gold Medal<br>Anyone else😭 <a href="https://t.co/RmkI9uJVpE">pic.twitter.com/RmkI9uJVpE</a> —@karinaleblanc

Let’s go <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSoccerEN</a>!! Yesss girlssss 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/4WijD3hmeN">https://t.co/4WijD3hmeN</a> —@geniebouchard

Safe to assume this will be one of the most watched sporting events in 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiseHigher?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiseHigher</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNtABqUOdR">https://t.co/BNtABqUOdR</a> —@kenwardskorner

"See it Say it Do it"... You did it... Proud.... Congrats Bev and the WNT players and staff... Go and Get your Gold... —@coachherdman

The Canadian women will compete against Sweden in the final on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Japan — or 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

As international soccer's all-time leading scorer, Christine Sinclair aims to add an Olympic gold medal to her exceptional career achievements.

"It was nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic semifinal," Sinclair said after the match.

In one of the biggest moments of the 38-year-old's career, and for the nation, Sinclair took the opportunity to display true sportsmanship.

Amazing photo of Christine Sinclair consoling U.S. midfielder and Portland Thorns teammate Lindsay Horan. In one of the most joyous moments of her career, Sinclair takes the time to show compassion. This is what grace, class & dignity looks like. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/uHCADknhlK">https://t.co/uHCADknhlK</a> —@JohnMolinaro

Forgive the lack of impartiality, but watching Christine Sinclair in particular play for gold has the chance to be one of the most important events in Canadian sports history. Can’t wait. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanWNT</a> —@joshuakloke