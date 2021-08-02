Canadian soccer revels in excitement as Canada earns 1st win over U.S. in 20 years
Women's team secured 1st-ever Olympic final berth with 1-0 win over United States
After 20 years — 7,449 days to be exact — the Canadian women's soccer team clinched an upset victory over the United States.
After back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, Canada will play for a gold medal for the first time in the nation's history.
Following the historic win, the Canadian women rejoiced.
I am so incredibly proud of this team. We aren’t done yet. 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/k3rWcqN0We">https://t.co/k3rWcqN0We</a>—@stephlabbe1
THIS TEAM ❤️😍☺️🇨🇦 GOING FOR GOLD!!!! AHHHHH!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneMo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneMo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RUSH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RUSH</a> <a href="https://t.co/8iEfE4EFrF">pic.twitter.com/8iEfE4EFrF</a>—@MsDScott11
WERE PLAYING FOR GOLD. <br>This team is something else.<br>COME ON!!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/canadasoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadasoccer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/IU5GCoutld">pic.twitter.com/IU5GCoutld</a>—@janinebeckie
No words to describe this moment, this feeling! Love this team 🇨🇦 <br><br>BRING ON THE FINALS!!<a href="https://twitter.com/deannecynthia_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deannecynthia_</a> creating a moment out of nothing and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JessieFleming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JessieFleming</a> coming in clutch 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/jmiBfEvIRQ">pic.twitter.com/jmiBfEvIRQ</a>—@AshleyLawrence
The difference in Monday's semifinal for Canada was Jessie Fleming's 74th minute penalty kick.
We've got the next best thing 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/sciNU3SENv">pic.twitter.com/sciNU3SENv</a>—@CBCOlympics
"Just believing in myself, took a couple deep breaths, just to relax. It's just one kick." - <a href="https://twitter.com/_jessiefleming?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_jessiefleming</a> sharing what her mindset was when <a href="https://twitter.com/sincy12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sincy12</a> handed her the ball and she took the PK that won Canada a medal (silver or gold is yet to be decided).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcolympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcolympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a>—@KellyVSki
Despite a late night or early wake up call for numerous Canadians from coast-to-coast, fans, pundits and those involved with the program revelled in excitement.
🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canwnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canwnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/kD5rCfA2xG">pic.twitter.com/kD5rCfA2xG</a>—@danriccio_
CANADA 🇨🇦⚽️ DEFEATS USA <br><br>The Canadian women’s soccer team will play for historic Olympic gold for after this famous victory over the United States. 1-0 final.<br><br>Jessie Fleming scores the only goal of the Canada to send Canada into the championship match. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/NTYrvMysGr">pic.twitter.com/NTYrvMysGr</a>—@Devin_Heroux
🇨🇦makes history & wins 1-0vs🇺🇸 <br><br>As a former player the emotions got the best of <a href="https://t.co/7IiCuIbehK">https://t.co/7IiCuIbehK</a> much as I was trying to keep it together for TV,to see <a href="https://twitter.com/AndiPetrillo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndiPetrillo</a> be emotional as well made me realize the power of this moment<br><br>🇨🇦is playing for a Gold Medal<br>Anyone else😭 <a href="https://t.co/RmkI9uJVpE">pic.twitter.com/RmkI9uJVpE</a>—@karinaleblanc
Let’s go <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSoccerEN</a>!! Yesss girlssss 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/4WijD3hmeN">https://t.co/4WijD3hmeN</a>—@geniebouchard
Safe to assume this will be one of the most watched sporting events in 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANWNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiseHigher?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiseHigher</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNtABqUOdR">https://t.co/BNtABqUOdR</a>—@kenwardskorner
"See it Say it Do it"... You did it... Proud.... Congrats Bev and the WNT players and staff... Go and Get your Gold...—@coachherdman
The Canadian women will compete against Sweden in the final on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Japan — or 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
As international soccer's all-time leading scorer, Christine Sinclair aims to add an Olympic gold medal to her exceptional career achievements.
"It was nice to get a little revenge in an Olympic semifinal," Sinclair said after the match.
In one of the biggest moments of the 38-year-old's career, and for the nation, Sinclair took the opportunity to display true sportsmanship.
Amazing photo of Christine Sinclair consoling U.S. midfielder and Portland Thorns teammate Lindsay Horan. In one of the most joyous moments of her career, Sinclair takes the time to show compassion. This is what grace, class & dignity looks like. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/uHCADknhlK">https://t.co/uHCADknhlK</a>—@JohnMolinaro
Forgive the lack of impartiality, but watching Christine Sinclair in particular play for gold has the chance to be one of the most important events in Canadian sports history. Can’t wait. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanWNT</a>—@joshuakloke
Christine Sinclair will play for an Olympic Gold Medal. If that doesn't make you tear up, you have no soul—@MichaelSingh94
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?