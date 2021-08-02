Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Soccer·Breaking

Canada beats U.S., will play for Olympic women's soccer gold

Nine years after heartbreak and controversy at Old Trafford at London 2012, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the number-one ranked United States 1-0 in their semifinal on Monday at the Tokyo Games. Canada now advances to play for Olympic soccer gold for the first time in team history.

Jessie Fleming's goal gives Canada 1-0 win, sends them to 1st-ever Olympic final

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semifinal soccer match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Japan on Monday. (Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

Redemption.

Nine years after heartbreak and controversy at Old Trafford at London 2012, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the number-one ranked United States 1-0 in their semifinal on Monday at the Tokyo Games.

The only goal of the match came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in 74th minute.

Canada now moves on to play in the Olympic gold-medal match for the first time in the country's history.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now