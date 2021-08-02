Canada beats U.S., will play for Olympic women's soccer gold

Redemption.

Nine years after heartbreak and controversy at Old Trafford at London 2012, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the number-one ranked United States 1-0 in their semifinal on Monday at the Tokyo Games.

The only goal of the match came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in 74th minute.

Canada now moves on to play in the Olympic gold-medal match for the first time in the country's history.

