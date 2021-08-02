Canada beats U.S., will play for Olympic women's soccer gold
Nine years after heartbreak and controversy at Old Trafford at London 2012, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the number-one ranked United States 1-0 in their semifinal on Monday at the Tokyo Games. Canada now advances to play for Olympic soccer gold for the first time in team history.
Redemption.
The only goal of the match came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in 74th minute.
Canada now moves on to play in the Olympic gold-medal match for the first time in the country's history.
More to come.
