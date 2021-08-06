Watch Canada vs. Sweden for Olympic gold in women's soccer

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match between Canada and Sweden.

The match will decide which team is crowned Olympic champion of the 2020 Tokyo Games, and begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Games Morning.

The Canadians advanced to the final by beating the United States 1-0 in Monday's semifinal.

The only goal of the Canadian win came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.