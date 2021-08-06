Skip to Main Content

Watch Canada vs. Sweden for Olympic gold in women's soccer

Live coverage of the Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match between Canada and Sweden begins at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Games Morning. The will decide which team is crowned Olympic champion of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Live coverage of the game begins Friday at 8 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Olympic Games Morning - Featuring Women's Gold Medal Soccer Match

Olympics

20 minutes ago
Live
Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match between Canada and Sweden.

The match will decide which team is crowned Olympic champion of the 2020 Tokyo Games, and begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Games Morning.

The Canadians advanced to the final by beating the United States 1-0 in Monday's semifinal.

The only goal of the Canadian win came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.

WATCH | A redemption story 9 years in the making:

A redemption story 9 years in the making, Canada to play for Olympic women's soccer gold

Sports

4 days ago
1:52
The Canadian women's national team defeated the United States for the first time in 20 years, pushing their way through the Olympic semifinals and into the gold-medal match. 1:52
