Watch Canada vs. Sweden for Olympic gold in women's soccer
Live coverage of the Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match between Canada and Sweden begins at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Games Morning. The will decide which team is crowned Olympic champion of the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Live coverage of the game begins Friday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Olympic women's soccer gold-medal match between Canada and Sweden.
The match will decide which team is crowned Olympic champion of the 2020 Tokyo Games, and begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET on Olympic Games Morning.
The Canadians advanced to the final by beating the United States 1-0 in Monday's semifinal.
The only goal of the Canadian win came off the boot of Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., who converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
WATCH | A redemption story 9 years in the making:
