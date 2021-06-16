Skip to Main Content

Sergio Ramos, long-serving Real Madrid captain, set to leave club after 16 years

Spanish club planning 'act of tribute and farewell' for defender on Thursday

Thomson Reuters ·
On Wednesday, Real Madrid announced that long-serving captain Sergio Ramos is set to leave the club. (Lluis Gene/Getty Images)

Long-serving Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to leave after a 16-year spell in which he won 22 trophies, the club said on Wednesday.

Ramos, 35, ran down his contract and, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, was unable to agree an extension after Real offered him a one-year deal on a 10% pay cut which he rejected.

Ramos signed for Real from Sevilla in 2005 for a then 27 million euros, a record fee for a Spanish defender.

Making 671 appearances and scoring 101 goals, Ramos was made captain in 2015 after the departure of goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Ramos' last season with Real, in which they failed to win any silverware, was plagued with injuries which led to Spain coach Luis Enrique leaving him out of the squad for Euro 2020.

Real's statement confirming his departure said Ramos would be honored with a tribute and farewell ceremony attended by club president Florentino Perez.

