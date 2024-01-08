Content
Australia striker Sam Kerr sustains ACL injury while training with Chelsea in Morocco

Australia striker Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea's women's team in Morocco, the English club said Sunday.

Australian media has reported the star could be out for up to 9 months

A women's soccer player runs up the field.
Sam Kerr of Chelsea sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea's women's team in Morocco, the team said Sunday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/File)

Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation. But Australian media reported Kerr could be out for up to nine months.

Kerr's absence is a huge blow for Chelsea, which is top of the Women's Super League — three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery," a team statement read.

