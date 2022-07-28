Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Women's final, not men's, will conclude Olympic soccer tournament in Paris

The Olympic soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women's final — instead of the men's — for the first time.

Competitions to be played across 7 cities in France

Anne M. Peterson · The Associated Press
Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating Sweden in the final of the Tokyo Olympic soccer tournament. Paris 2024 organizers said on Thursday that the women's final, not the men's, would be the last soccer event in two years. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

FIFA announced the Olympic soccer competition schedule on Wednesday. The governing body also said there will be no double-headers in France, making each match a standalone event.

The women's final will take place on Aug. 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The men's gold-medal match will be played at the same stadium the day before.

The combined tournament will start on July 24 and go to seven cities in France: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

WATCH | U.S. tops Canada in Olympic semi rematch:

U.S. claims CONCACAF W Championship title with victory over Canada

9 days ago
Duration 0:54
The Canadian women's soccer team fails to capture an automatic berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 1-0 loss to the United States. Olympic champion Canada can still get to Paris but will have to dispatch No. 51 Jamaica in a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023.

As host, France's men's team will play in the tournament opener in Marseille, while the women's team will play on July 25 in Lyon, site of 2019 Women's World Cup final.

"That this should take place in France is particularly exciting," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a prepared statement. "A country with a distinguished history of developing and excelling in both men's and women's football, which has hosted some of the most iconic FIFA tournaments in history, including the last FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019, and where FIFA has recently re-opened an office to better serve its 211 member associations."

The U.S. women secured a spot in the Olympics by winning the CONCACAF W Championship, while Brazil and Colombia qualified at the Copa America.

On the men's side, the U.S. team and the Dominican Republic earned spots at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

