Lloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

The U.S. women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday.

All but one member of the 18-player roster that will compete in Tokyo were part of the 2019 World Cup championship team. The squad will have an average age of 30.8 years old when play gets underway and an average 111 international caps per player.

"We've got a balanced team with many players who can play several positions and that will be valuable as we try to play six games in 17 days in heat and humidity," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

"Our coaching staff has confidence that any player on the roster can perform when they get their chance."

Forwards Lloyd and Tobin Heath were named to the U.S. women's Olympic team for a record-tying fourth time.

Lloyd, who will turn 39 ahead of the Olympics, will also eclipse former team captain Christie Pearce Rampone as the oldest-ever U.S. women's soccer Olympian by nearly two years.

Rapinoe, who scored the game-winning goal in the 2019 World Cup final, will become a three-time Olympian along with Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Morgan, who all played in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Midfielder Kristie Mewis is the only player on the roster who was not on the 2019 World Cup team.

The U.S. women's team had advanced to the gold medal game of every Olympic women's soccer tournament that had been contested until 2016, when they were knocked out by Sweden in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

The U.S. team, who captured the last of their four Olympic gold medals at the 2012 London Games, will open Group G play on July 21, two days before the Opening Ceremony, against Sweden at Tokyo Stadium.