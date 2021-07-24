Skip to Main Content

Janine Beckie's 2 goals carries Canada past Chile for 1st Olympic soccer win

Janine Beckie's two goals gave Canada the boost it needed to pick up its first victory of the Tokyo Games, a 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday.

Canadians pick up critical win in hopes of advancing to quarter-finals

Canada's Janine Beckie, right, celebrates after scoring the second of her three goals in a 3-1 win over Chile in Olympic women's soccer on Saturday. (Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Janine Beckie's two goals gave Canada the boost it needed to earn its first Olympic soccer win in Tokyo, 2-1 over Chile on Saturday.

Fresh off a 1-1 draw against highly ranked Japan, Canada needed a victory for a chance to advance to quarter-final play.

Chile came out aggressive from the outset, delivering a corner kick within the first minute. But the Canadians took over possession and produced several scoring opportunities.

  • The first was a close call in the seventh minute as Kadeisha Buchanan took a pass from Beckie in the box. After Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler made the save, the ball ricocheted off Buchanan's arm and crossed the goalline. But following a review the goal was called off.
  • Ten minutes later, Christine Sinclair went up for the ball against two Chile defenders in the box but was stepped on by Daniela Pardo, causing her to go down. Following a review, Canada was awarded a penalty kick. With Beckie taking the opportunity to score, she hit the goal post and missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

In the 38th minute, Beckie got an opportunity to redeem herself, as a cross from Nichelle Prince was knocked away by Endler, and the Canadian took full advantage for a 1-0 lead.

Coming out of halftime, it was Beckie who struck again, capitalizing from an Ashley Lawrence through ball, getting past Endler in a one-on-one situation and scoring with ease to put Canada up 2-0.

In the 49th minute, Beckie had another opportunity to complete the hat trick. With some outstanding ball-handling from Nichelle Prince, who skillfully wizzed by three defenders in the box, Beckie scored for a 3-0 advantage.

The missed chance gave Chile life as a Shelina Zadorsky penalty in the box allowed for Karen Araya to score on a penalty kick to cut Canada's lead to 3-1 in the 57th minute.

