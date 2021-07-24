Janine Beckie's 2 goals carries Canada past Chile for 1st Olympic soccer win

Janine Beckie's two goals gave Canada the boost it needed to earn its first Olympic soccer win in Tokyo, 2-1 over Chile on Saturday.

Fresh off a 1-1 draw against highly ranked Japan, Canada needed a victory for a chance to advance to quarter-final play.

Chile came out aggressive from the outset, delivering a corner kick within the first minute. But the Canadians took over possession and produced several scoring opportunities.

The first was a close call in the seventh minute as Kadeisha Buchanan took a pass from Beckie in the box. After Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler made the save, the ball ricocheted off Buchanan's arm and crossed the goalline. But following a review the goal was called off.

Ten minutes later, Christine Sinclair went up for the ball against two Chile defenders in the box but was stepped on by Daniela Pardo, causing her to go down. Following a review, Canada was awarded a penalty kick. With Beckie taking the opportunity to score, she hit the goal post and missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

In the 38th minute, Beckie got an opportunity to redeem herself, as a cross from Nichelle Prince was knocked away by Endler, and the Canadian took full advantage for a 1-0 lead.

Coming out of halftime, it was Beckie who struck again, capitalizing from an Ashley Lawrence through ball, getting past Endler in a one-on-one situation and scoring with ease to put Canada up 2-0.

In the 49th minute, Beckie had another opportunity to complete the hat trick. With some outstanding ball-handling from Nichelle Prince, who skillfully wizzed by three defenders in the box, Beckie scored for a 3-0 advantage.

The missed chance gave Chile life as a Shelina Zadorsky penalty in the box allowed for Karen Araya to score on a penalty kick to cut Canada's lead to 3-1 in the 57th minute.