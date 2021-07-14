Skip to Main Content

Canadian women tie the Netherlands in pre-Olympic match

Janine Beckie scored twice to help Canada tie the Netherlands 3-3 in a pre-Olympic training match Wednesday.

Canada plays host Japan on July 21 in 1st Olympic game

The Canadian Press ·
Canada celebrates a goal during their 3-3 tie against the Netherlands in a pre-Olympic training match. (@CanadaSoccerEN/Twitter)

Nichelle Prince also scored for eighth-ranked Canada in its last run-out before opening the Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against host Japan in Group E play at the Sapporo Dome.

Canada will then face Chile and Britain.

The fourth-ranked Dutch, who open July 21 against Zambia in Group F play, were runners-up to the U.S. at the 2019 World Cup.

