Canadian women tie the Netherlands in pre-Olympic match
Janine Beckie scored twice to help Canada tie the Netherlands 3-3 in a pre-Olympic training match Wednesday.
Canada plays host Japan on July 21 in 1st Olympic game
Janine Beckie scored twice to help Canada tie the Netherlands 3-3 in a pre-Olympic training match Wednesday.
Nichelle Prince also scored for eighth-ranked Canada in its last run-out before opening the Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against host Japan in Group E play at the Sapporo Dome.
Canada will then face Chile and Britain.
The fourth-ranked Dutch, who open July 21 against Zambia in Group F play, were runners-up to the U.S. at the 2019 World Cup.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?