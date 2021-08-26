Stephanie Labbé, Canadian Olympic-winning keeper, expected to sign 2-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain
Will join fellow gold medallists Ashley Lawrence, Jordyn Huitema at French club
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to undergo a medical Thursday and sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
A source, granted anonymity because the deal had yet to be made public, confirmed the move.
PSG, already home to Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema, acquired Labbé from Sweden's FC Rosengard.
PSG lost its No. 1 `keeper, Chilean international Christiane Endler, to Lyon in June.
The 34-year-old Labbe, from Stony Plain, Alta., has won 83 caps for Canada with 43 clean sheets.
Labbé is represented by A&V Sports, which also looks after Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan among others. Buchanan plays for Lyon, another French powerhouse.
WATCH | Canada stuns Sweden to capture gold:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?